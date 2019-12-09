Charles W. McIlvoy

Charles W. McIlvoy, 80, of Glen Carbon, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Memorial visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, December 14, at First Presbyterian Church, 2160 Delmar Ave. in Granite City. In celebration of his life, memorial services will follow at 3 p.m. Saturday, December 14, at the church, with Rev. Jennifer Hauser officiating. Private family interment will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory in Belleville.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.