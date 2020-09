Charlotte Ann Simms

Charlotte Ann Simms, 84, of Godfrey, left her earthly home and was reunited with the love of her life, Latham Simms, at 1:23 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Hospital in Alton.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, at Lifebrook Church in Bethalto. Dr. Steve Van Fossen will officiate.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.