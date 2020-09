Charlotte Jean Deardeuff

Charlotte Jean Deardeuff, 87, of Cottage Hills, passed away at 8:47 a.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020, at University Nursing and Rehab in Edwardsville.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, the family requests face masks be worn and proper social distancing be observed. In celebration of her life, private visitation and funeral services will be held. Burial will be at Short Cemetery in Cottage Hills.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.