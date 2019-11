Charlotte Melba Carlton

Charlotte Melba Carlton, 99, of South Roxana, died at 12:30 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton; her twin daughters were by her side.

Private funeral services for her immediate family will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 9, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Rev. Ron Wenzel will officiate. Burial will be in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.