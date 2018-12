Charlotte Rose Ervin, 79, of Granite City, passed away peacefully Monday, December 10, 2018, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

In celebration of Charlotte’s life, friends and family may gather from noon until service at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 15, with Pastor Mike Rayson officiating at Nameoki United Methodist Church, 1900 Pontoon Road in Granite City.

Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, is serving the family.