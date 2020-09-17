Cheryl Ann Garcia, 67, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 8:24 p.m. Wed. Sept. 16, 2020 at her home.

She was born Nov. 30, 1952 in Granite City to the late Leland & Marie A. Ross.

Cheryl was a beautician and hairdresser instructor for over 20 years. She was a member of Word of Life Tabernacle and loved to play computer games.

She is survived by 2 sisters: Diana (Micheal) Corrado Sr. of Granite City and Charlotte (Larry) Tharnish of Batesville, AR; a half-sister: Loretta Householder of Rector, AR; a half-brother: Nathan Householder of IL; her former spouse: J.R. Garcia of NM; and many nieces and nephews and extended family.

Services are private.

Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.