Cheryl Kay Knowland, 78, of Granite City, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral services at noon Thursday, March 7, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. A second visitation and funeral will be 1 p.m. until funeral service at 2 p.m. Friday, March 8, at Martin–Hollis Funeral Home, 771 North Crafford St. in Bushnell. Interment will be at Bushnell City Cemetery.