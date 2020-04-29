Cheryl Lynn Brown

On Thursday, April 23, 2020, Cheryl Lynn Brown, 61, of Katy, Texas, passed away with her husband of 35 years by her side.

Cheryl was born May 30, 1958, in Wahiawa, Hawaii, to Joel and Nina Joseph. On February 2, 1985, she married Robert Brown. They raised six children, Joshua, Brandy, Megan, Mark, Matthew, and William.

Cheryl joined the United States Navy in 1978 in Granite City as a Hospital Corpsman. She attended Boot Camp in Orlando, Fla., and attended Corpsman school in Great Lakes, Ill. Cheryl served at duty stations such as Portsmouth Naval Hospital, New Orleans, Great Lakes, Ill., Atlanta, and finally in Houston, where she retired in 1999 as a Petty Officer First Class.

Cheryl was a loving mother, avid sewer and knitter. She loved the Navy but loved her family even more. The one thing she wanted more than anything in life was to have children and a family.

She was preceded in death by her son, William Brown; parents, Joel and Nina Joseph; brother, Thomas Joseph; and sister, Suzanne Clutts.

Cheryl is survived by her husband, Robert Brown; children, Joshua Brown, Brandy Joseph, Megan Brown, Mark Brown, and Matthew Brown; brothers, Joel Joseph Jr., Randall Joseph, and Timothy Joseph; sister, Debra Tyser; grandchildren, Olivia and Noelle Hutchins, Tegan and Cody Brown; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.