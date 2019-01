Chireka Nicole Davis

Chireka Nicole Davis, 37, of Alton, departed this life Thursday, January 17, 2019, at SSM Saint Louis University Hospital with her family by her side.

Visitation will be 8:30 a.m. until service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 26, 2019, at Deliverance Temple Church of God in Christ, 1125 E. Sixth St. in Alton. Interment will be at Upper Alton Cemetery, 2090 Oakwood Ave. in Alton.

Harrison Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.