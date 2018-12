Christel Y. Berry

Christel Y. Berry, 59, of Bethalto, passed away at 2:38 a.m. Saturday, December 22, 2018, at her residence.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. In celebration of her life, memorial visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of reflection at noon Saturday, December 29, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Private inurnment will be at a later date at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey.