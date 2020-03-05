Christina “Gail” Briner, 58, of Alton, died at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her home in Alton.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until memorial service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Rev. Alex Melton will officiate.
Christina “Gail” Briner, 58, of Alton, died at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her home in Alton.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until memorial service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Rev. Alex Melton will officiate.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018