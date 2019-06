Christina Louise “Tina” Stanley

Christina Louise “Tina” Stanley, 57, of Wood River, went to sleep peacefully to be with our Lord on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at her home.

A celebration of life visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Jim Stolte will officiate.