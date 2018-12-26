Christopher David “Ducky” Duckworth

Christopher David “Ducky” Duckworth, 47, of Granite City, passed away at 7:02 p.m. on Monday, December 24, 2018, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City, Mo.

He was born January 11, 1971, in Granite City, a son of the late William D. Duckworth Jr. and Susan Jean (Warren) Yates. He married Sophia Estelle (Hall) Duckworth on June 13, 2009, in Potosi, Mo., and she survives and affectionately called him her “Quack-Quack.”

The 1989 graduate of Granite City High School was active with the Drama Club and Swing Choir throughout his high school years. He worked many years as a landscaper and was devoted to ministering to others. He enjoyed his days of gardening and had a special love of “Star Trek.” He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family.

In addition to his beloved wife and mother, he is survived by his stepfather, Larry Yates of Cobden, Ill.; five children, Cender (Josh) Bunge of Hermann, Mo., Spc. Elijah David Duckworth of Fort Bliss, Texas, Jeremiah Jacob Duckworth of Rosemont, Minn., Corey Aaron Rock of Bonne Terre, Mo., and Joshua Paul Duckworth of Bonne Terre, Mo.; four grandchildren, Luke, Ellexia, Axl, and Allison; sister, Jayme Lynn Sparkman of Ballwin, Mo.; mother-in-law, Karen Hall of Farmington, Mo.; brother-in-law, Clarence (Beck) Hall of Farmington, Mo.; sister-in-law, Sarah Hall of Charlack, Mo.; nieces and nephews, Bella, Cain, Lexi and Brock; brothers and sisters in Christ; other extended family and many friends.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill and Bernice Duckworth and Oscar and Norma Waren.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Friday, December 28, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Visitation will continue at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 29, 2018, with Rev. Mark Boyster officiating. In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to the Duckworth family and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.