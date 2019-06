Christopher Deron Hrbek

Christopher Deron Hrbek, 33, of Granite City, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Granite City.

In celebration of his life, the family would like to invite family and friends to Wilson Park in Granite City for a memorial gathering at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, to honor Christopher.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.