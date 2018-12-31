Christopher Kruta Aleman

Christopher Kruta Aleman, 44, of Granite City, formerly of Fairmont City, born on September 5, 1974, in Belleville, died on Tuesday, December 25, 2018.

Chris was a 1992 graduate of Granite City High School and received a BA in Business from SIU-Edwardsville and his MBA from Webster University. He currently was working with his father in his home remodeling business. Chris volunteered at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, Granite City Food Pantry, and the Granite City Animal Shelter.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Victoria Vollmer Kruta; his paternal grandparents, Louis and Catherine (nee Carazales) Aleman; and his maternal grandparents, Joseph “Peppy” and Edna (nee Vollmer) Kruta.

Chris is survived by his father, Art Aleman (Dana Larson) of Granite City; his great-aunt, Estella Cich of Fairview Heights; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southwestern Illinois “NAMI” National Alliance for Mentally Ill, Shriners Hospitals or to St. Jude Hospital.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at kasslyfuneral.com.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, January 3, 2019, at Kassly Mortuary Ltd. in Fairview Heights. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 3, 2019, at Kassly Mortuary, with Pastor Thomas Schofield officiating.