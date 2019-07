Christopher Lee Swisher

Christopher Lee Swisher, 53, of Granite City, passed away at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at his home while under hospice care.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until services at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Thebes, Ill.