Christopher Neal Rainey, 41, of Lenzburg, Ill., died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at his home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory of Granite City.
Christopher Neal Rainey, 41, of Lenzburg, Ill., died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at his home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory of Granite City.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018