Cindy Renee Rice

Cindy Renee Rice, 54, of Alton, passed away at 2:40 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019, at her residence with her loving family by her side.

In celebration of her life, private graveside services were Thursday, October 3, at Fosterburg Cemetery. Pastor Bob Harris officiated.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.