Clara O. Taynor

Clara O. Taynor, 91, of Naperville, Ill., passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Edward Hospital in Naperville.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Willard Meyer will officiate. A luncheon will follow services at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto. Private graveside services will be Monday, March 11, at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.