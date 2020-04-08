Clarence “Clancy” E. Stewart

Clarence “Clancy” E. Stewart, 85, passed peacefully Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his home in Alton.

Due to the COVID-19 guidelines regarding public events, a drive-through visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Please enter the funeral home parking lot via Rozier Street and proceed under the new carport. We are asking that no one stop or leave their vehicle to comply with our present social distancing order. Private graveside services will be held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Pastor Sonny Renken will officiate.