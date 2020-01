Clarence “Larry” Hall Jr.

Clarence “Larry” Hall Jr., 86, of Glen Carbon, formerly of St. Louis, passed away at 6 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Parkwood Health and Rehabilitation in Maryland Heights, Mo.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 11, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Military rites will be accorded. Burial will be at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.