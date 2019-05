Clarence E. “Butch” Wilds

Clarence E. “Butch” Wilds, 74, of Alton, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Mo., with his wife by his side.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Monday, June 3, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. According to his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.