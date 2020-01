KM_C454e-20200110110647 Clarence Schmidt

Clarence Schmidt of Brighton passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the age of 93.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, at Baue Funeral Home, 3950 W. Clay St. in St. Charles, Mo. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 15, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 601 N. Fourth St. in St. Charles, Mo. Interment will be at St. Charles Memorial Gardens.