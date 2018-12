Clarice D. “Maizie” Moulton

Clarice D. “Maizie” Moulton, 91, of Wood River, passed away at 4:05 a.m. Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at her daughter’s house in Bethalto.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral services at noon Monday, December 17, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Gary VanJelgerhuis will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.