Clark D. Lincoln

Clark D. Lincoln, 88, of Bethalto, formerly of Wood River, passed away at 8 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at John Cochran VA Hospital in St. Louis.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, at the funeral home. His son-in-law Rex Maynard will officiate. Burial with full military honors by the Ritual Team of VFW Post 1308 of Alton will follow at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.