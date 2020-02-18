Clark Dennis Sweetman

Clark Dennis Sweetman, 64, died Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Kindred Hospital in Green Cove Springs, Fla. Born Aug. 7, 1955, in Jerseyville, he was the son of Ray and Gwen (Ansell) Sweetman (both deceased).

Clark graduated from Jersey Community High School, Jerseyville, in 1973 and from Western Illinois University, Macomb, Ill., in 1977.

After college Clark moved to Alton and took a position with the Riverfront Times newspaper in St. Louis as a circulation manager. When he left the newspaper he bought several businesses in Alton which he managed.

In 1994 Clark and his family moved to Tallahassee, Fla., to live in a warmer climate and for more business opportunities. In Tallahassee, he again purchased retail facilities where he worked until his retirement.

Clark enjoyed a round of golf and was always ready for another 18. He took advantage of the Gulf to enjoy the weather, his boat, ride his Sea-Doo and fish. Clark continued to love the St. Louis Cards and became a fan of Florida State University football.

He is survived by a son, Richard James Sweetman of Orlando, Fla., and a daughter, Andrea Leigh Sweetman of Tucson, Ariz., and a former wife and mother of his children, Loren (Hippisley) Sweetman of Tallahassee, Fla. Also surviving is a sister, Judy (Bill) Varble of Alton; and a brother, Alan (Laurel) Sweetman of Alton.

Clark was a loving father and was proud of his children’s accomplishments. He was loved by his family and friends and he will be missed. He is now with his Lord and Savior. May he be in peace.

Clark was cremated in Tallahassee, Fla., and private services were held by the family in Tallahassee. No services will be held in Alton. Because Clark loved and adopted several dogs and cats throughout his life, memorials may be made to Five A’s Humane Society, 4530 N. Alby, Godfrey, IL 62035, (618) 466-3702.