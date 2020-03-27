Claude Lee Baron, 63, of Collinsville, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis.
Services are private.
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.
Claude Lee Baron, 63, of Collinsville, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis.
Services are private.
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018