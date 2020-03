Claudia A. Schneider, 91, of Wood River, passed away at 7:47 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her residence.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at 1st Christian Church in Wood River. Walter McCaslin will officiate. Family and friends will gather from 2-6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at the Wood River Eagles Club, 74 E. Ferguson Ave. in Wood River, to remember and celebrate her life.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.