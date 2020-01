Claudine (nee Barber) Hemmer

Claudine (nee Barber) Hemmer, 77, of Edwardsville, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020, at her residence.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until service at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, January 23, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Chaplain Beverly Lee will officiate.