Clay A. Schum, 48, of East Alton, passed away at 8:55 p.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 7, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Mr. Dave Burger will officiate. Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.