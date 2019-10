Cletus E. Keene

Cletus E. Keene, 87, of Alton, entered his Heavenly Home at 1:20 p.m. October 7, 2019, at his home, under the care of BJC Hospice.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, October 11, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 12, at the funeral home, followed by a private graveside service at Fosterburg cemetery with military honors by Alton VFW Post 1308.