Clifford John Tucker

Clifford John Tucker, 61, of Royal Lakes, passed away at 12:42 p.m. Monday, February 4, 2019, in Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 9, at Cornerstone Church in Bethalto. Pastor Erik Scottberg will officiate. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.