Clyle Douglas Myers Sr.

Clyle Douglas Myers Sr., 76, of Worden, died August 10, 2019.

In celebration of Clyle’s life, a visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, August 29, with a celebration of life service at 7 p.m., with Pastors Matthew Lybarger and Sue Busler officiating at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon.