Col. Chester J. Gaseor, U.S. Air Force, Retired, 89, of Trenton, Ill., died Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Faith Care Center in Highland.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until funeral service at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 16, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, pastor of St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, officiating. Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Trenton.