Colleen Poss (nee Sackett), 90, of Highland, died Tuesday, January 22, 2019, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, January 24, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland; and 9 a.m. until funeral service at 10 a.m. Friday, January 25, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland. Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland.