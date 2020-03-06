Concetta “Connie” M. (Finazzo) Broyles Wheeler

Concetta “Connie” M. (Finazzo) Broyles Wheeler, 94, of Granite City, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at her home, with her loving family by her side.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of her life, a funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City, with Father Alfred Tumwesigye officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.