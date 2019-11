Connie D. Sheppard

Connie D. Sheppard, 70, of Bethalto, passed away peacefully at 1:34 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital, surrounded by family.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, November 18, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 19. Family friend Bill Brown will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.