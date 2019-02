Connie Lee Slaton

Connie Lee Slaton, 92, of Alton, died at 5:52 a.m. Monday, February 18, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until funeral at 11 a.m. Friday, February 22, at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton, with Rev. Andre’ Dobson officiating. Burial will be at Woodland Hill Cemetery in Wood River with full military honors by VFW Post 1308.

Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.