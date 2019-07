Connie M. Lohman, 62, of Marine, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until memorial service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Marine, with Rev. Philip H. Kershner, pastor of United Church of Christ of Marine, officiating.