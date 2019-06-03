Conrad E. “Pete” Baetz

Conrad E. “Pete” Baetz, age 72, of Manitowoc, Wis., passed away suddenly on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers, Wis.

Pete was born November 4, 1946, in St. Louis, son of the late Emerson and Catherine (Becherer) Baetz. He graduated from Washington High School, Two Rivers, Wis., with the class of 1965. Pete served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, where he received the Bronze Star. He had worked as a police officer for the Madison County Sheriff’s Department in Illinois and most recently was a private investigator in Wisconsin. While with Madison County, he took a leave of absence and worked for 1 1/2 years for the House Committee on Investigations investigating the Martin Luther King assassination. Pete loved history and enjoyed reading.

Survivors include two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Thomas and Jane Baetz of West Bend, Wis., Andrew Baetz of Two Rivers, Wis., and Sharon Baetz of Two Rivers, Wis.; one niece, Kirsten; two nephews, Christopher and Samuel; as well as other relatives and friends. Pete was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Patrick Baetz.

Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center in Manitowoc, Wis., and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

