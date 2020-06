Corey Scott Adams

Corey Scott Adams, age 60, of Glen Carbon, IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his home with his loving family by his side.

In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Eden Church 903 N. Second Street, Edwardsville, IL, with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Roberts officiating.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.