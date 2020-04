Cornelio “Connie” Ybarra Jr.

Cornelio “Connie” Ybarra Jr., 73, of Troy, formerly of Granite City, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home.

Graveside services will be at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, with military honors conducted by the U.S. Marines.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.