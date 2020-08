Curtis D. McConkey, 83, of Godfrey, passed away at 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center in Alton.

Curtis will be laid to rest at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, at the Hubbard Cemetery in Beecher City, Ill.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Homes in Godfrey is entrusted with professional services.