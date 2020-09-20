Curtis S. Wofford

Curtis S. Wofford, 77, of Granite City, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Curtis was born on September 30, 1942, in Granite City, the son of the late Earl and Dorothy (Demery) Wofford. Curtis had worked in production for Olin Brass and proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Curtis loved to be outdoors, where he enjoyed fishing and enjoying the sunshine, playing golf and was known for a good game of bowling. He was a huge St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan, but most of all Curtis loved to spend time with his family and friends and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.

Curtis is survived by and will be missed by his wife, Judith (Harkey) Wofford, whom he married on July 2, 1966; daughters, Rachel and Gary Sauer of St. Louis, Monica and Aaron Stouffer of O’Fallon; grandchildren, Jessica and Anthony Leopold, Logan Ehrenreich, Gabriel Stouffer, Abigail Stouffer; and great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Elijah.

In addition to his parents, Curtis was preceded in death by his brothers, Larry Wofford and Earl David Wofford; and sister, Carol Wofford Whitfield.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Curtis’ life, services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at the funeral home with Pastor Ron McGrew officiating. Burial will follow with full military rites at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.