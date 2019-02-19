Cynthia “Cindy” (Chase) Kinsella

Cynthia “Cindy” (Chase) Kinsella, 58, of Godfrey, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Memorial Hospital in St. Louis.

Cindy was the daughter of Mary Chase of Godfrey and the late Paul Chase.

In addition to her mother, Cindy is survived by her husband of 28 years, James Kinsella of Godfrey; children, Katavi Minkus of Crystal Lake, Ill., and Jonathan Kinsella of Mountain View, Calif.; and siblings, Herman (Kim) Chase, Jill Mellenthin, and Polly Chase.

Cindy voyaged through life with an enthusiasm that will continue to inspire and be remembered by all who knew her.

For those who desire, donations in Cindy’s memory can be made to the LAM Foundation (thelamfoundation.org) or Mid-America Transplant (midamericatransplant.org).

In lieu of a memorial service, a celebration of Cindy’s life will be held in June.