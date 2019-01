Cynthia J. Colp, 70, of Granite City, passed away Sunday, January 27, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, January 31, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. In celebration of Cynthia’s life, services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, February 1, at the funeral home with Pastor Mark Maynard officiating. Burial will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.