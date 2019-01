Cynthia L. “Cindy” Eaker, 68, of Cottage Hills, passed away 11:41 p.m. Monday, January 7, 2019, in the emergency room at OSF St. Anthony Health Center.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Friday, January 11, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Burial will follow in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.