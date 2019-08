Cynthia Pulaski

Cynthia Jane “Cindi” Pulaski, 68, of East Alton, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019, at Eunice Smith Home in Alton.

Visitation will be 2 p.m. until service at 4 p.m. Sunday, August 25, at St. John United Church of Christ in Wood River. Rev. Dr. Dwayne Dollgener will officiate. Private burial will be in Sunset Hills Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.