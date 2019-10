Dale C. Kapp, 66, of Collinsville, died Thursday, October 10, 2019, in Collinsville.

Visitation was Sunday, October 13, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland and Monday, October 14, at the funeral home. Funeral Mass was Monday, October 14, 2019, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, with Rev. Fr. Adam Zawadzki, parochial vicar, officiating. Interment was at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland.