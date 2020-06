Dale Eugene Coryell

Dale Eugene Coryell, 54, of Granite City, passed away at 1:18 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his home.

In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. until funeral service at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at Bethel Chapel, 2445 Ohio Ave. in Granite City, with Rev. David Brimm officiating.

Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements.